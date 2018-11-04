Kevin P. Riley Buys 975 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $40,735.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 55.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth about $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 40.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

