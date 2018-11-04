KeyCorp Trims XPO Logistics (XPO) Target Price to $110.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.02 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,174,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,571,000 after acquiring an additional 508,479 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,161,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,153,000 after acquiring an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

