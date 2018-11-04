Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$972.50 million.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.50 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$31.20 and a 1 year high of C$38.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

In other Keyera news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total transaction of C$119,136.00.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

