Keywords Studios (KWS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target (up previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,848 ($24.15).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

