Kier Group plc (KIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,384.50 ($18.09).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of Kier Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 920 ($12.02). 381,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

