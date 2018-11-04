Kimberly Manhard Sells 494 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) VP Kimberly Manhard sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $15,126.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,126.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly Manhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $30.07 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,563,000 after buying an additional 1,032,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,654,000 after buying an additional 693,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 836,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 363,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,741,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

