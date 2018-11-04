Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) CEO Sells $587,200.00 in Stock

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00.

KIN opened at $14.42 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIN. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

