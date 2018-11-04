Kinross Gold (KGC) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.76. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 433223 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

