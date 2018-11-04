KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Receives $130.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.29. 1,577,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.45. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $179,119.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $304,078.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter worth approximately $67,554,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 63.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 388,591 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 51.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1,026.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 260,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 37.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

