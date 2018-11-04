Kornit Digital (KRNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRNT. Citigroup started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

KRNT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 193,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,003. The firm has a market cap of $648.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58 and a beta of 0.67. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

