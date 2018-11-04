KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 265.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $44.53 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

