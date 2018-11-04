Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $2.82 Million in Global X China Consumer ETF (CHIQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Global X China Consumer ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 2.31% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $14.39 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

