KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (KLYCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of KLYCY opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, liquefied natural gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

