La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 82,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.