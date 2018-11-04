La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
LJPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 82,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.
NASDAQ LJPC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.36.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
