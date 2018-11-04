La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,584,655.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,302 shares in the company, valued at $19,038,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $7,417,668 in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 96.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 221,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,027. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

