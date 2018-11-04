Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

LRCX opened at $151.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.