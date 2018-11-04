Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by Signition LP

Signition LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 191.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 198.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $76.98 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

