Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 15.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.65 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.60%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.