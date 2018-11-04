Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.65 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.