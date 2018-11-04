LeaCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (LEA)

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. LeaCoin has a market capitalization of $25,839.00 and $0.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One LeaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LeaCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000384 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin (LEA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 405,235,046 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

LeaCoin Coin Trading

LeaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LeaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LeaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.