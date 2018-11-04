LeafCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One LeafCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. LeafCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00833948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001173 BTC.

LeafCoin Profile

LeafCoin (LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeafCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

