Leerink Swann Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.84). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($8.70) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($8.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -1.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 903.22% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $192,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,128. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

