Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

LGCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Reserves in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

LGCY stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Legacy Reserves has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.69). Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Research analysts expect that Legacy Reserves will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Reserves news, VP Dan G. Leroy sold 66,488 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $311,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $204,984.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 733,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,014 and sold 1,524,115 shares valued at $7,132,858. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,319,000 after purchasing an additional 652,818 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves in the second quarter worth $4,477,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 33.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves in the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves in the second quarter worth $551,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

