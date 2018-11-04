Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) Stake Lifted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 180,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 4,689,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91,444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of LVHD opened at $30.04 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $32.10.

