Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Thursday. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 947.81 ($12.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

