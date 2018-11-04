Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,153. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.32.

Shares of ESS opened at $247.88 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $259.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

