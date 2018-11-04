Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Kellogg (K)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $10,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,655 shares of company stock worth $45,829,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

