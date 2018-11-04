Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 2,245,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,228. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 136,163 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

