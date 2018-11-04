LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Price Target Cut to $94.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.70.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,445,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.