LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,931 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $10,985,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 98,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

