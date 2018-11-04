Mackay Shields LLC Has $137.79 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up 1.0% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $137,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,840,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,071.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $984.00 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,170.00 price target (up from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (down from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday. Wedbush set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,333.76.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.