Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Weagley bought 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $139,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,623. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Woolworth III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $788,949 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLVF shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $20.76 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

