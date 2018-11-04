Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

TUSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.