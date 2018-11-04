Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,606. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 157.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 606,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

