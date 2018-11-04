Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $112,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock worth $646,905. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 413,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,216. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

