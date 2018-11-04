Manitowoc (MTW) Trading Down 5.5%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 523,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 557,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

