MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

MHGVY stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.05. MARINE HARVEST/S has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MARINE HARVEST/S had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 14.72%.

MARINE HARVEST/S Company Profile

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

