MarineMax (HZO) PT Raised to $28.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HZO. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. 651,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,082. The firm has a market cap of $670.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

