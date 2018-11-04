Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

