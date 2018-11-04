Martin Andrew Griffiths Acquires 95 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Martin Andrew Griffiths purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($194.89).

SGC stock opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Friday. Stagecoach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

SGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 171 ($2.23) in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.83 ($2.21).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

