Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:MLM opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.33.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $459,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Nomura began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

