Masimo Co. (MASI) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,605.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,822 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.52% of Masimo worth $177,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Masimo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Masimo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 385,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 265,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masimo by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,107 shares of company stock worth $87,551,638. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

