Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 134,287 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $28,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 326,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $13,910,000. Ashler Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 2,487,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after acquiring an additional 160,053 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,115,000 after acquiring an additional 140,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

