Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 146,073 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.76% of First Hawaiian worth $27,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

