Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of Zendesk worth $36,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 707,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 669,269 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,861,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 579,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,103,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

In other news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $3,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,575,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,793,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,126.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,704 shares of company stock worth $7,476,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $55.17 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.