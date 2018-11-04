Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $34.52 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 121.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,097 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $34,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.57 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

