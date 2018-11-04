Matrix AI Network Hits Market Capitalization of $36.12 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $36.12 million and $5.00 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003781 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, HADAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00835052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020938 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, DEx.top, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

