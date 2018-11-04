Maxim Group Upgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

HABT opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 91,859 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

