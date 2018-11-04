MaxLinear (MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MaxLinear from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded MaxLinear from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a $17.41 rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 849,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,019. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,028,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after buying an additional 248,460 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

