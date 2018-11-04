MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, "Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan."

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $5.31 on Friday. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Analysts forecast that MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

